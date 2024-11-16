“I’m hearing…” – Insider shares what he’s been ‘told’ about Salah in claim which’ll annoy LFC fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A former Everton chief executive has claimed that Mo Salah will ‘finally’ leave Liverpool in 2025.

The Egyptian is one of three crucial players at Anfield – along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – who as it stands will be out of contract next June unless they sign a renewal in the meantime.

Ben Jacobs recently claimed that Al-Hilal could try to sign the 32-year-old in advance of the newly-expanded FIFA Club World Cup in seven months’ time, with fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad having launched an audacious and unsuccessful £150m bid at the end of the summer 2023 transfer window.

Ex-Everton chief claims Salah will leave Liverpool in 2025

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, ex-Everton chief Keith Wyness – who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs and their owners and remains well-connected within the sport – claimed to have heard information that Salah will leave Liverpool next year.

The 66-year-old stated: “Liverpool will be managing this. They’ll be having discussions with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah in the background, but I’m hearing that, finally, Salah will be off to the Middle East. That is what I am being told.

“Liverpool are managing the media spin. [Arne] Slot will have a much stronger opinion on these matters, and his voice will be heard on these issues more and more after his good start.”

Why would Salah want to leave just yet?

Despite the doom-mongering nature of Wyness’ claim, we’d advise Liverpool fans who might be annoyed by his words not to start panicking just yet.

It was only a couple of days ago that James Pearce – one of the most reliable sources on Anfield matters – indicated that Salah is ‘keen on staying put’ on Merseyside, with the Reds also hopeful that he’ll stay and a contract extension seeming quite plausible if the parties can reach agreement on some crucial details.

With the 32-year-old playing consistently and once again racking up some astonishing numbers for LFC (10 goals and 10 assists already this season), we can’t see why he’d be in any hurry for a change for scenery just yet.

Every Liverpool fan accepts that our legendary number 11 won’t be at the club forever, but it’d be a monumental shame if he were to walk out the door next year considering the record-setting form he’s continuing to demonstrate here.

We’re still confident that Salah will agree a new contract in the coming weeks and that all the speculation over his future will finally be put on the backburner for at least a couple more years.