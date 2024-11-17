Transfer insider: Liverpool make decision on ‘electrifying’ starlet after enquiries from PL clubs

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly taken a firm stance regarding one young prospect on their books in the face of enquiries from Premier League clubs.

Ben Doak – who starred for Scotland in their win over Croatia on Friday night – is spending the season on loan at Middlesbrough, despite being the subject of transfer interest from teams in the top flight over the summer.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed plenty of game-time at the Riverside Stadium, with eight starts and almost 700 minutes on the pitch for Michael Carrick’s side so far (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool receive Premier League loan requests for Doak

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey for TBR Football on Saturday, Liverpool have received enquiries from several Premier League clubs requesting to take the Scottish teenager on loan for the second half of the season.

However, Doak is set to remain at Middlesbrough for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign, with his parent club very pleased with how things are going for him with the Teessiders, who are currently just one point and one place shy of occupying a play-off position in the Championship.

Liverpool right to leave him where he is

Having produced some marvellous assists for ‘Boro and delivered an ‘electrifying’ performance (in the words of BBC reporter Tom English) in Scotland’s win over Croatia on Friday, it’s no wonder that top-flight clubs have apparently asked Liverpool about the young winger.

The manner in which he hoodwinked Josko Gvardiol with an outrageous flick at Hampden Park suggests that he’s not in the slightest bit overawed by playing on the big stage against elite opponents, a challenge that he’d face routinely in the Premier League.

However, with Doak enjoying plenty of game-time at a Middlesbrough team who are going smoothly under Carrick, it’d seem foolish to pull him out of that healthy environment and throw him into a potential relegation dogfight in the top tier, where he mightn’t play as regularly and his confidence could be checked.

We don’t doubt that his time will come in the top flight, whether it’s with Liverpool or another club out on loan first, but for now it makes sense to preserve the status quo and let him continue to thrive at the Riverside.