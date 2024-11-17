(Video) Ryan Gravenberch skips past opponent for fun during resounding Netherlands win

Image via @lfcrixh on X

The renaissance of Ryan Gravenberch in the second half of 2024 shows no sign of slowing down!

The Liverpool midfielder has been rejuvenated under Arne Slot in recent months, performing so consistently that Alan Shearer named him in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

The 22-year-old has gone from winning just one Netherlands cap in two years to earning five since the start of September, with each of those coming as a starter under Ronald Koeman (Transfermarkt).

Gravenberch shines in Netherlands win

Gravenberch produced a moment of magic during the Oranje’s 4-0 win over Hungary on Saturday night, a result overshadowed by a medical emergency which saw Hungarian coach Adam Szalai taken to hospital during the game.

When play resumed after the 36-year-old received the necessary treatment, the Liverpool midfielder created an attack for his team as he cutely received a pass on the half-turn and skipped past the challenge of one opponent as if they were nothing more than a passing wasp.

Gravenberch resurgence has been a joy to watch

Aside from that eye-catching piece of skill, Gravenberch enjoyed another solid performance overall in Netherlands’ victory last night, in which Cody Gakpo scored a penalty.

As per Sofascore, the 22-year-old completed 64 of his 67 passes (96%) and three of his four dribbles (75%), along with winning six duels and executing two key passes.

The midfielder had endured an abortive spell at Bayern Munich in 2022/23, barely featuring for the Bundesliga giants before he joined Liverpool the following summer, and he started just 12 Premier League games last season as he showed flashes of quality but didn’t quite manage to truly establish himself.

The outlook is very different now under Slot, with Gravenberch one of only two Reds players (along with Virgil van Dijk) to have played every top-flight minute so far this term (WhoScored).

It’s been a joy to watch our number 38 finally flourishing in recent months, and that magnificent dribble against Hungary last night showcased the confidence which must be surging through his veins right now.

You can watch Gravenberch’s dribble from the Netherlands game below, via @lfcrixh on X: