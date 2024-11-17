(Photo) Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz showed their true feelings for each other after apparent brawl

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz appeared to briefly argue with each other after Uruguay’s win over Colombia on Friday night, but any momentary conflict was swiftly put to one side.

The Liverpool duo were on opposite sites for what turned out to be a madcap 2026 World Cup qualifier in Montevideo, with two goals during a dramatic and extensive period of stoppage time.

The visitors thought they’d snatched a late point in the 96th minute, only for Manuel Ugarte to net the winner as the clocked ticked past the 100-minute mark.

Nunez and Diaz fight but quickly make up

While the post-match scenes between the two nations weren’t as chaotic as what we witnessed after their Copa America semi-final in July, there were still strong words shared between both camps on the pitch.

Indeed, TV cameras captured footage of what appeared to be Nunez and Diaz (who captained Colombia) confronting one another, with emotions evidently and naturally running high after such an incredible conclusion to the game.

However, any such hostilities between the Liverpool duo were quickly forgotten as, just a few minutes later, they were photographed sharing a warm embrace.

Nunez and Diaz believed to be the best of friends

It was no surprise that the cameras latched onto the apparent row between Nunez and Diaz after the full-time whistle, but once the pair were seen hugging shortly afterwards, it became clear that any apparent flashpoint could be filed away as ‘heat of the moment’.

In fact, Colombian outlet Bolavip outlined that the South American pair are actually the best of friends on Merseyside, and not even the white heat of World Cup qualifying could sever that relationship to any lasting degree.

Once they return to Liverpool later this week – by which time they’ll have had another match with their respective countries – they’ll have long since forgotten any post-match arguments in Montevideo and instead by fully focused on maintaining the excellent position into which the Reds have gotten themselves this season.