(Video) Mo Salah heir makes himself seen after ripping Man City man to shreds

Whilst there has been no shortage of transfer links ahead of the international break, the as of yet unresolved contract sagas at Liverpool continue to dominate the headlines.

Mo Salah, whose current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025, is one such source of concern as we near the January 1 deadline. Only 44 days stand in the way of overseas outfits being able to swoop in and begin talks over a pre-contract agreement.

Given all the Egyptian has contributed in the famous red shirt (not to mention all he continues to do with 20 goal contributions in 17 games), we dare say it would seem the height of insanity to let him go for nothing.

Liverpool’s recruitment department, of course, who must concern themselves with a range of factors – not least of all the longevity of such players – may very well see it differently.

Could Ben Doak hold the keys to the right-wing role?

It would be an absurd amount of pressure to heap atop Ben Doak’s shoulders, but could the Scot yet be the future of the right-wing role?

The young Middlesbrough loanee is, with the greatest of respect, far from being close to Mo Salah’s ludicrously consistent world-class numbers.

However, there are encouraging signs that would suggest there is still plenty of potential that must be nurtured.

Doak showcased some remarkable quality on the dribble to leave Manchester City’s record defensive purchase (£77m), Josko Gvardiol, in the dust during Scotland v Croatia.

How has Ben Doak been performing on loan?

The 19-year-old winger has four goal contributions to his name in 10 appearances in 2024/25 – a goal contribution every 172 minutes.

It’s a far cry from Salah’s goal or assist every 67.45 minutes, it has to be said, though we, of course, shouldn’t be expecting Doak to replicate these kinds of numbers at his age.

The important thing in the meantime is that we’re seeing a player who is maturing out on loan – a pathway of development that has most certainly benefitted Harvey Elliott, for example, in the past.

Seeing the young Scot have the confidence to take on his man (and a player of Premier League quality in Josko Gvardiol) and drive towards the box is exciting.

Whether he’ll develop a penchant for scoring over 20 goals a season like his Egyptian counterpart remains to be seen. Plus, there’s the obvious stickler in the fact Ben Doak isn’t a left-footed right-winger, which would take something away from the position currently occupied by our Egyptian King.

Ben Doak stats in 2024/25

Ben Doak Mo Salah Luis Diaz Non-penalty xG 0.33 0.5 0.42 xAG 0.32 0.43 0.21 Shot-creating actions 5.93 4.92 5.65 Touches in opposing penalty box 7.91 8.71 7.7 Successful take-ons 3.03 1.18 2.34

