Cody Gakpo names Liverpool teammate he’s ‘very proud’ of this season

Such has the start been to this season that hearing Cody Gakpo is proud of one of his teammates doesn’t narrow it down because so many members of the squad are playing to such a high level.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman spoke about Ryan Gravenberch: “At the beginning of the season [Arne Slot] put him in a slightly different position but he gave him the confidence to play there.

“Ryan showed his quality at that position, grabbed his chance as well and turned out to be a good match. He is playing outstandingly for us this season.

“I’m very happy that we can see the Ryan we as Dutchmen already knew, but now he can show it to the whole world. I’m very proud of him.”

Few will be able to argue with these comments as the midfielder has been a phenomenal player for the Reds in this campaign and that has led to widespread praise for his performances in a new position.

Everyone has been impressed with Ryan Gravenberch this season

Given his most recent display on the international stage, it’s safe to say that our No.38 is continuing to carry his club form over to his national team.

Alan Shearer has also credited the 22-year-old as a big reason why the Reds currently sit top of the Premier League and there’s perhaps no greater example than this of how important his current form has been for us.

Given our public search for a new option in the No.6 role this summer, you have to credit Arne Slot for being able to teach his fellow countryman how to play the position so quickly.

We haven’t looked back since playing the former Bayern Munich man in there and so it’s no surprise to hear that our No.18 is so proud of him too.

