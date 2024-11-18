(Video) Darwin Nunez’s comical advertising board fall will have Liverpool fans howling

Pictures via @lautaronicolazzi_ on TikTok

Darwin Nunez is back on international duty this week and it’s safe to say he experienced a game that befitted the chaotic nature in which he so often plays.

With Uruguay scoring a 101st minute winner against Colombia, you can guess the level of enthusiasm in which he and his teammates celebrated the victory.

After running to supporters to mark the moment in which the game was won, our No.9 then made his way back onto the field via the advertising boards that he was tasked with leaping over.

However, we can assume that a career in the Uruguayan hurdles team isn’t awaiting the striker after retirement because he was soon toppling over and face-planting the turf.

Given the circumstances, the 25-year-old will likely not be too bothered with how events unfolded and many Liverpool fans will certainly find reason to laugh at this moment too.

Darwin Nunez was on the winning side for Uruguay against Luis Diaz

What will have made the moment even more interesting for our supporters was that this game showcased a meeting of two of our players, as Luis Diaz lined up against his attacking teammate.

Given their interaction after the full-time whistle, it’s safe to say that there was no impact on their relationship despite the drama involved during the match.

That should mean that we see the duo return to Anfield with their close bond in tact and our striker will be full of confidence after what was a memorable day in the office.

We can all be thankful too that there isn’t much around our home stadium for these type of scenes to be repeated!

You can watch the Nunez video via @lautaronicolazzi_ on X:

