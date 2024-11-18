Captain Ibou Konate provides Van Dijk-esque moment for France; teammates were in awe

Pictures via Ziggo Sport

Ibou Konate has been in fine form for Liverpool this season and that has led to him being given the ultimate honour of captaining his nation from the start.

The last international break saw our defender wear the captain’s armband for the closing stages of the match but this time he was skipper from the start against Italy.

A 3-1 victory inside the San Siro ensured that it was a day to remember but one moment was so impressive from the 25-year-old that it led to his teammate swarming round him in celebration.

Our No.5 pulled off a typical moment of immense strength as he shepherded the ball out of play and there were soon four fellow Frechman congratulating his moment of expertise.

Ibou Konate has carried his club form onto the international stage

The central defender has gained many plaudits this season and Micah Ricahrds has been vocal with his praise for how well he has performed in the heart of our back line.

Watching this moment really does remind you of how Virgil van Dijk would deal with such a situation and we’re lucky to have two fantastic defenders playing for our club.

If the former RB Leipzig man can continue to learn from his club captain then we’re in for a scarily good future where there could be a potential successor for both his armband and his position.

For now though, Arne Slot has an area of his squad that is full of quality and in Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah there’s more than enough ability to back our first choice options up too.

Let’s hope they continue to be a stern test for any opposition and help us maintain our position at the top of the Premier League.

You can watch the video of Konate courtesy of Ziggo Sport (via @BradleyLFC24v3 on X):

