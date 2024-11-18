Coach set for crunch talks with Real Madrid giant; could have big bearing on Liverpool colossus

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah and Conor Bradley could potentially be joined by another Liverpool teammate as part of an enviable subsection of players at Anfield.

Those six men are currently the permanent captains of their respective countries, and fresh reports suggest that there might possibly be another member of Arne Slot’s squad to add to that list over the next few months.

Ibrahima Konate had the honour of wearing the armband for France as they defeated Italy 3-1 on Sunday night, and he justified that selection with a performance which won considerable acclaim in his homeland, so could the 25-year-old now be in line to skipper Les Bleus on a regular basis?

Konate could be in line for permanent France captaincy

According to L’Equipe, Didier Deschamps is set to hold talks with Kylian Mbappe regarding the French captaincy, with the Real Madrid superstar having not participated with his country in this month’s international break.

The France coach is reportedly eager to hear from the ex-PSG forward as to whether he’s happy to remain as captain, or whether he finds the responsibility an excessive burden.

The 2018 World Cup winner will retain the armband if he wishes to keep it, but should he decide to hand it over to someone else, Konate is believed to be on a three-player shortlist to assume the role, along with Aurelien Tchouameni and N’Golo Kante.

The report adds that the Liverpool defender’s leadership qualities have made an impression on Deschamps’ backroom staff, and he’s described as ‘an ideal fit’ for the captaincy if he’s able to earn an automatic starting berth for Les Bleus.

Konate would be a worthy captain for France

The France captaincy may seemingly be Mbappe’s to lose, but if he were to hand over the responsibility, then Konate is increasingly proving to be a worthy successor to the Real Madrid man.

The Liverpool defender has been imperious for the Reds in recent months, ranking second in Slot’s squad for aerial duels won (2.5) and clearances made (3.6) per game so far this season (WhoScored).

Meanwhile, he embraced having the armband for his nation with some excellent defending during the win over Italy last night, and he even had the confidence to execute an audacious skill move under pressure from Federico Dimarco.

If Mbappe gives up the French captaincy and Konate is duly named as his successor in the role, it’d sum up just how brilliantly our number 5 has been performing for club and country in the second half of 2024.