(Video) Ibrahima Konate left UCL finalist kicking fresh air with jaw-dropping skill move v Italy

Sunday night was one to cherish for Ibrahima Konate on both an individual and a collective level.

The Liverpool defender captained France from the start for the first time as they ran out 3-1 winners away to Italy in the UEFA Nations League, avenging their defeat to the Azzurri by the same scoreline in September and edging them for top spot in their group, thus securing a theoretically easier quarter-final.

The 25-year-old seemed buoyed by wearing the armband as he produced an impressive performance in contributing to victory for Les Bleus, with one piece of particularly composed defending seeing him wildly congratulated by four teammates.

Konate brilliantly dupes Dimarco

Another moment for the Konate highlights reel saw him make a mockery of a Serie A-winning player who’d featured in the 2023 Champions League final.

After fending off the close attention of Italy substitute Daniel Maldini (yes, he is the son of Milan legend Paolo), the Liverpool centre-back was swiftly closed down by Federico Dimarco, but the Reds’ number 5 left the Inter maestro kicking fresh air as he brilliantly dragged the ball behind him and skipped away to retain possession.

Konate thriving for club and country

Similar to one passage of play from Ryan Gravenberch for Netherlands over the weekend, it was an audacious move from Konate which sums up the confidence with which he’s playing right now amid a resurgence under Arne Slot at Anfield.

We’re accustomed to seeing the towering Frenchman dominating opposition forwards with his considerable physical presence, but the dragback to dupe Dimarco (who’s a fine player in his own right) was nothing short of jaw-dropping.

The defender will return to Merseyside this week on a massive high after his international exploits, and with Virgil van Dijk being sent back to Liverpool on ‘medical grounds’, the ex-RB Leipzig man could become even more important to his club if the Dutch colossus is ruled out for upcoming fixtures.

It’s incredible to think now that Konate didn’t play a single minute for France at Euro 2024, but Didier Deschamps has since woken up to the 25-year-old’s immense talents.

