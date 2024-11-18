How Liverpool can wrestle the title away from Man City in pivotal December

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool will return to action after the November international break holding a useful five-point advantage over Manchester City in the Premier League.

That margin will likely remain intact ahead of their blockbuster clash at Anfield on December 1, which commences a run of seven games for each club during the month.

With that in mind, read on as we take a closer look at why December could be a pivotal month if the Reds are to wrestle the title away from the reigning champions – something that LFC legend Steve Nicol has now backed them to accomplish.

Title contenders face crucial run of games

Liverpool fixtures

Manchester City (H) – December 1

Newcastle United (A) – December 4

Everton (A) – December 7

Fulham (H) – December 14

Tottenham Hotspur (A) – December 22

Leicester City (H) – December 26

West Ham United (A) – December 29

Manchester City fixtures

Liverpool (A) – December 1

Nottingham Forest (H) – December 4

Crystal Palace (A) – December 7

Manchester United (H) – December 15

Aston Villa (A) – December 21

Everton (H) – December 26

Leicester City (A) – December 29

Liverpool could have a sizeable lead heading into 2025

While the title race will not be determined during December, this packed period of the season could have a significant say in the final outcome. The fixture between the two sides on the opening day of the month will likely lay down a useful marker for the how the rest of the campaign unfolds.

If the present gap is maintained going into that game, a Liverpool victory would fire them eight points clear, while City can cut the gap to two points if they win, and a draw would obviously retain the status quo.

The Reds are now the favourites on betting apps to win the title, and picking up three points against the reigning champions would force the bookmakers to cut their odds even further.

Regardless of the outcome of the fixture on December 1, Arne Slot’s side will be confident they can end the calendar year on a high note, although they have several away trips which have the potential to be tricky, including visits to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The derby game at Everton is another potential banana skin, but Liverpool will fancy their chances of collecting a sizeable points tally during December.

Man City will also expect to enjoy a productive month, although their upcoming schedule also features a handful of tough-looking fixtures. Local rivals United will be eager to blow a hole in their neighbours’ title hopes on December 15, while the trip to Aston Villa the following weekend will also be difficult.

The Manchester derby could be particularly problematic for Pep Guardiola’s side given that the visitors to the Etihad Stadium will be eager to secure a statement victory under new manager Ruben Amorim.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility for Liverpool to enter 2025 with a double-digit lead over City, but they can’t afford look that far ahead.

Liverpool are well-placed, but caution is needed

Liverpool have been impressive since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the dugout, and their early season form has naturally sparked title talk. However, it’s worth noting that Man City and Arsenal have both suffered rocky patches which have helped the Reds up to this point.

Guardiola’s side have previously demonstrated how dangerous they can be if they get on a roll, so it would be foolish to write them off just yet. The same can be said for the Gunners, although there’s a suspicion that they lack the squad depth needed to sustain a title challenge over 38 matches.

City are undoubtedly Liverpool’s main title rivals and the complexion of the race would change dramatically if they triumph at Anfield next month. Even a draw would not be a bad result for the champions, especially as the Reds still have to visit the Etihad in February.

It’d be naive not to think that LFC will endure a poor run of form at some point this season, and it will be intriguing to see how they cope when it happens. Slot’s calm approach suggests he has the ability to handle rough times, although he’s yet to prove he can do this in the heat of a Premier League title battle.

Defeating City on December 1 would undoubtedly give Liverpool some valuable breathing space in the race for the title and set them up nicely for what’ll likely be a pivotal month.