Man Utd transfer target drops Liverpool hint as Richard Hughes link could prove decisive

Liverpool potentially appear set to invest in the future once more with their eyes cast over to Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian international is, according to reports coming out of the footballer’s native homeland, said to be negotiating with the Merseysiders already.

M4 Sport confirmed rumours coming out of England (Anfield Watch), though it was noted that Bournemouth and Arne Slot’s side have yet to reach an agreement over the 21-year-old.

The Serbian-born footballer signed for the Cherries from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Milos Kerkez dropped a social media hint

Liverpool are understandably forced to consider the future of the left-back position with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas set to turn 31 and 29 respectively next year.

Admittedly, there have already been some doubts over the former’s performance levels, which are perhaps partly to blame for his recent benching against Bayer Leverkusen and Brighton in the league.

An awkward and rare position the Scot finds himself in, as his recent comments indicate: “The last couple of games I’ve been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club.

“But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong again.”

Whilst it’s unlikely to bother the Scotland skipper, the sight of Milos Kerkez eyeing up a fan graphic with a Liverpool kit superimposed over the Hungarian will have no doubt raised brows amongst the fanbase.

The Graphics by Matt account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a screenshot on Sunday evening, which appeared to have caught the eye of the young Bournemouth fullback.

It doesn’t necessarily indicate a great deal – footballers having social media accounts is certainly nothing out of the ordinary.

Whether Kerkez stumbled across the post by chance or deliberately searched for the story (perhaps having already been pre-informed of its existence) will remain a point of debate.

Liverpool could deal Man United transfer blow

Manchester United and Chelsea are both understood to harbour their own aspirations of taking the left-back away from Andoni Iraola’s men.

Given Ruben Amorim’s reliance on forward-minded wing-backs at Sporting CP, the links aren’t entirely unexpected. That’s without bearing in mind the unreliability of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s fitness levels in recent times.

The Red Devils will be up against it, however, should they wish to compete with us for the Kerkez’s signature.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that current Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was the man to first bring the No.3 to the Premier League last year. Beyond that, it’s reasonable to assume that the Scot’s old links to Bournemouth will surely offer some advantage over United in any negotiations that take place, reportedly or otherwise.