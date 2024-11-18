Troy Deeney delivers all-time worst take on Liverpool legend that fans won’t believe

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Troy Deeney is certainly far from the person we should be taking notice of but when he delivers a verdict so laughably bad about one of our players, it’s hard not to shine a light on it.

Speaking with talkSPORT, the 36-year-old said: “I think Mohamed Salah is excellent, he’s a pivotal part for Liverpool and they should never have let it [his expiring contract] get to this situation.

“But I understand that there’s a financial structure around what they want to try and keep to.

“My argument has always been that I just don’t think he’s world class.

“But world class is just a different opinion, what I think of world class is would I want my kids to play like that player? That’s what I think is world class.

“If I was asking my kids who want to be forwards, I would be saying I would like them to look at what Vinicius Jr does as opposed to Mohamed Salah.

“His goals that he [Salah] scores, he scores an unbelievable amount of goals, he’s highly effective, but that’s just my opinion.

“He’s probably going to turn around and say, ‘Who the f*** is Troy?,’ and fair play to him, but that’s my opinion.”

Quite how you can label a man who is Liverpool’s all-time Premier League top goal scorer and standing today as the player with the most league goal contributions this season, as not world class is amazing.

The only thing we can say that the former Watford striker has got right is his final sentence because our Egyptian King will surely just laugh this off if and when he sees it.

Mo Salah is a Liverpool legend and has been world class for years

Ever since arriving from Roma in 2017, Mo Salah has been a pivotal part of our team and he consistently proves to be a goal threat at every moment of every match.

It’s not the first time either that this argument has been used by the man who was sacked by Forest Green Rovers for failing to win any of his first six matches in charge, with what feels like a vendetta against our No.11.

With Alan Shearer placing the 32-year-old is his team of the season so far, it shows that he is still very much at the top of his game right now.

Add on that during his time in Merseyside we’ve seen 221 goals and 97 assists in 366 appearances, we can just let those numbers alone do all the talking.

