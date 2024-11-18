Mo Salah awarded heroes welcome on visit to UAE this week

Pictures via @ETbilArabi on X

Mo Salah is a hero in Liverpool and even though we all love him, it’s possible that the feelings for him are even stronger in other parts of the world

That very much seemed to be the case when it came to his most recent visit to the UAE this week, as he attended 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) within the nation.

The whole country seemed to come to a standstill as our No.11 graced the building and footage from the event make it easy to see just how adored he is.

Given that the 32-year-old was absent from international duty, some may have hoped he’d either be at home recovering or thrashing out a new contract but that wasn’t quite the case on this occasion.

Instead, he spread the importance of reading within the middle eastern nation and that is certainly another reason as to why our man is so loved around the world.

Mo Salah visited to inspire the next generation to read

After sharing training pictures earlier in the week, it was clear that this wasn’t a week off for our record Premier League goal scorer and he has continued to manage a busy schedule.

With stories circling that an exit from Anfield could be on the cards from this summer, it won’t be hard for those who believe these stories to see a visit to this part of the world as a potential meeting for a new club.

Given the high class performances of our man, you would think that any potential Merseyside exit would coincide with remaining at the top of European football and that would mean a departure to the UAE or similar would not be likley.

Let’s just hope that the forward will be back on home soil soon and committing his long-term future to an extended career in L4.



ترحيب جماهيري كبير بـ #محمد_صلاح لحظة وصوله لمعرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fyADCf4x6Y — ET بالعربي (@ETbilArabi) November 17, 2024

