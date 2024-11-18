“I don’t know…” – Ex-Premier League boss fires retort at Troy Deeney over baffling Salah claim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Troy Deeney flung the cat among the pigeons over the weekend when he made the baffling claim that Mo Salah isn’t a ‘world class’ footballer.

The former Watford striker added that he’d rather see his children striving to emulate Vinicius Junior as a role model than the Liverpool attacker, although the 36-year-old did state that the Egyptian is ‘excellent’ and that his rapidly expiring contract should’ve been sorted out a long time ago.

Pardew not having Deeney’s comments on Salah

Speaking on talkSPORT after those blood-boiling comments, Alan Pardew retorted that Deeney ought to have provided more substantiation to back up his claim about our number 11 being short of ‘world class’ billing.

When asked if he thought that description could be applied to Salah, the former Newcastle manager replied: “Yes – numbers. If you look at his numbers, you’d have to say he is.

“When you look at the international team that he’s playing for, unfortunately, a little bit like Ian Rush when he was at Wales, he hasn’t really got the platform to do it at world level with his country.