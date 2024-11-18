(Video) Scotland fans unleash new Ben Doak chant as Liverpool starlet’s rise continues

Image via @days_scottish on X

It’s been an autumn to remember for Ben Doak, who in the space of less than three months has become an integral and hugely popular figure with Scotland.

The teenage forward has reaped the benefits of joining Middlesbrough on a season-long loan from Liverpool, enjoying plenty of game-time with the Championship club and breaking into the senior setup with his national team.

The 19-year-old has been selected to start by Steve Clarke in tonight’s UEFA Nations League clash away to Poland, winning his sixth cap in the process (he made his debut in September) as hopes to build upon a standout performance against Croatia on Friday night.

Scotland fans debut new Ben Doak chant

As ever, Scotland fans have travelled in their droves for the fixture in Warsaw, and footage has done the rounds online showing a group singing a new chant lauding Doak while enjoying the Polish nightlife.

The lyrics go (via Scottish Football Away Days on X): “Ohhh super Ben Doak / He plays for Scotland, he runs the line / You’ll hear the Scotland sing as he’s running down the wing / Assisting Dykes or Adams and we’ll sing this song all night”.

Doak already looks the part at a high level

While Doak is still awaiting a genuine breakthrough at Liverpool, having played only 10 times for the Reds’ first team so far (totalling just over 300 minutes of game-time), he’s already showing for his national team that he can thrive against elite opposition.

Scotland’s win over Croatia on Friday was illuminated by the 19-year-old making a mockery of Josko Gvardiol by flicking the ball past the Manchester City defender and then tearing away from him along by the touchline.

For all the teenager’s star potential, the one area where there’s still evident scope for improvement is in terms of goalscoring, having netted just once in nearly 700 minutes of action for Middlesbrough so far this season.

However, if Doak adds a consistent goal threat to his rip-roaring talents out wide, Liverpool could have one hell of a player on their hands over the next few years!

You can check out the new chant for Doak below, via @days_scottish on X: