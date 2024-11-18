Online fan footage may offer big clue as to whether Trent will sign new Liverpool contract

Image via @theanfieldiron on X

Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t on England duty this month due to the minor injury he sustained in Liverpool’s most recent match, although the Reds’ vice-captain is still attracting plenty of attention during the international break.

For what already feels like several months, speculation has been rife as to whether or not he’ll still be at his boyhood club this time next year, with his current contract at Anfield expiring in June 2025 and no major updates as to an imminent agreement.

Spanish media in particular continue to present a version of events which suggests that he’ll be on his way to Real Madrid sooner rather than later, although an assortment of photos and videos uploaded to social media by one LFC fan today has set tongues wagging online.

Trent spotted with LFCTV camera crew

Just after midday on Monday, Liverpool supporter @theanfieldiron on X shared images which showed Trent speaking to an LFCTV camera crew in West Derby, the suburb of the city where he grew up.

The fan who posted the photos and video to the social media platform noted that there was a substantial security presence in the vicinity of the 26-year-old, who was ‘being interviewed’ by the club’s official in-house channel.

The caption on the post concluded with the rhetorical question: “Is this Trent says yes to staying? Or just an LFC interview”, with numerous other Reds fans online venturing to suggest that he might just have been recording footage for a video to announce a new contract at Anfield.

Does this mean a new deal for Trent may be imminent?

Without knowing the full facts, it’d obviously be jumping the gun to claim that the sight of the Liverpool vice-captain filming with LFCTV near his childhood home automatically means he’ll be signing a new deal.

In time we’ll be privy as to the subject of the footage being recorded in West Derby today – it could be the news that we’ve all been yearning to hear for months, or it could be a more trivial feature for the club’s media.

It nonetheless attests to the scale of supporters’ clamour for the vice-captain to extend his contract with the Reds and write several more chapters in a story which began all the way back to his days in LFC’s academy and has taken him to superstardom.

Fingers crossed that any Liverpool fan believing it may be a huge clue as to the potential announcement of a new deal will have their suspicions proven correct!

You can see the photos and video of Trent with the LFC camera crew below, via @theanfieldiron on X: