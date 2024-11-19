‘Credit to Arne Slot’ – Danny Murphy says Liverpool ace looks like a new player this season

Danny Murphy has praised Arne Slot for giving Curtis Jones a chance in the Liverpool side this term with the Scouser grabbing his opportunity with both hands.

The boyhood Red, who scored on his senior England debut against Greece last week, has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield-based outfit this term.

He has impressed as part of a midfield three under new Liverpool boss Slot and his performances have resulted in ex-Red Murphy claiming our No.17 has been one of the standouts performers in the top-flight.

“I think in the last six weeks or two months Jones has probably been the best English midfielder in the Premier League, one of, definitely one of the best two, so if we were playing a big game tomorrow I would be happy to put him in,” Murphy said on talkSPORT (via The Boot Room).

“Both aspects of his midfield play are really good. Running of the ball, credit to Arne Slot for putting him in that role, and the other thing where he’s looking like one of the best players is receiving the ball in deep, pressurised situations and then being really brave and productive with it. He has great feet and his confidence is there for all to see.”

Jones has been like a new signing in the middle of the park this season.

His energy and ability to progress the ball is refreshing to see while he also appears to have learned to release the ball at the right time – something he was criticised for not doing previously.

There’s nothing better than seeing a local lad shining in the team and week by week he’s becoming a bigger and more integral part of the side.

Slot’s managed to get a number of players performing consistently well and long may it continue as he aims to have a hugely successful debut campaign.