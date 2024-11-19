(Video) Stop that: Szoboszlai pulls off filthy panenka to rescue Hungary against Germany

Dominik Szoboszlai is yet to properly get going in a Red shirt this season but that hasn’t stopped him from showing what he’s all about for his national side this evening.

Hungary were trailing Germany by a goal to nil in the ninth minute of stoppage time in Budapest until the Liverpool No. 8 stepped up and pulled off a delightful panenka penalty to level the scoring.

It would’ve been an absolute disaster had the ball not found the back of the net but thankfully for the former RB Leipzig man he fooled Alexander Nubel between the sticks to earn his nation a point in the Nations League.

Let’s hope tonight’s showing gives Szobo a big boost as he can still play a huge part for Arne Slot’s side during the remainder of the campaign.

