‘Looking for attention’ – Former PL ace slams Troy Deeney for ‘ridiculous’ Salah comment

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Troy Deeney has received further criticism after he admitted he doesn’t believe Liverpool ace Mo Salah is ‘world class’.

The Egypt international, who so far has 10 goals and 10 assists in 17 outings this term (across all competitions), has won every major trophy possible during his time on Merseyside and has become recognised as one of the best forwards in the world.

The comments that former Premier League striker Troy Deeney made during an appearance on talkSPORT have already drew heavy criticism from many, including Alan Pardew, and now Salah’s compatriot and former Hull City player Ahmed Elmohamady has labelled the claim as ‘ridiculous’.

This is the most ridiculous comment I’ve ever seen, someone’s looking for attention. https://t.co/nCLxxv8QAf — Ahmed Elmohamady (@Elmo_27) November 18, 2024

It’s quite literally laughable for someone to question whether Salah can be classed as world class when you consider all that he’s achieved so far during his career.

The Egyptian King will laugh the comment off however, and will be fully focussed on helping the Reds pick up another vital three points when we travel to the south coast to face Southampton on Sunday.

Our No. 11 was not included in the Egypt squad for recent international clashes with Cape Verde and Botswana meaning he should be raring to go against Russell Martin’s side.

It’s nice to see Elmohamady rubbish Deeney’s comments which appear to be the former Watford man crying out for a bit of attention.