Sky reporter: Liverpool would need to pay extortionate release clause to sign wantaway ‘special player’

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on a current Premier League player, although it seems likely that they’d have to pay an extortionate amount to persuade his club to sell.

The Reds had been linked with Mohammed Kudus during the summer transfer window, although the Ghanaian attacker has remained with West Ham for now.

It was reported that the 24-year-old hadn’t been eyeing a move away from the London Stadium at the time, but the picture has seemingly changed, going by an update from one journalist.

Liverpool ‘keeping a close eye’ on Kudus

According to Sacha Tavolieri for SkySport.ch, Kudus now wishes to leave West Ham, as he feels that he wouldn’t reach his full potential with his current club.

Liverpool and Arsenal are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the Ghanaian’s situation in east London, although the Irons have made it clear that they’ll only consider selling the player if a prospective suitor were to meet his release clause of £85m.

Unsurprisingly, neither the Reds nor the Gunners are currently prepared to spend such an exorbitant figure on the 24-year-old.

Liverpool would be unwise to spend £85m on Kudus

At his best, Kudus can be a terrific player to watch and a nightmare to come up against, scoring a stupendous goal against Liverpool in a Champions League game for Ajax two years ago.

He netted 36 goals over the past two seasons in Amsterdam and east London, being hailed as a ‘special player‘ by West Ham teammate Jarrod Bowen, but he’s only found the net twice so far this term and has endured a galling month for club and country.

He hasn’t played since being sent off in a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham in mid-October, when he lashed out at both Micky van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr and was subsequently given a five-match ban that he’s still serving. Meanwhile Ghanaian supporters celebrated when he missed a penalty against Niger in recent days as the Black Stars sensationally failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Those two incidents showcase how Kudus’ star has somewhat faded of late, and why Liverpool paying £85m for him when they already have an abundance of riches in attack would seem most inadvisable.

The Reds will need to replenish their forward line at some point, but we’d venture to suggest that they could find better value on the market than the West Ham ace.