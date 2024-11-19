News coming out of official Liverpool account this evening is going to delight every fan

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to take on Southampton in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday and will have been buoyed by the return of one injured star.

The Merseysiders will pay a visit to the south coast-based outfit having entered the international break at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League.

A victory against Russell Martin’s side would be a more than welcome reintroduction to competitive action for the Merseysiders ahead of a potentially crucial title clash with Manchester City on December 1.

Jayden Danns returns to Liverpool training

In underrated Liverpool injury news, Jayden Danns has officially returned to team training ahead of the resumption of club football.

The young forward (18) has spent the entirety of the 2024/25 season in the treatment room after suffering a back injury, with the player consequently missing out on a potential loan opportunity.

The club’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, however, has since confirmed the footballer’s return to the AXA training centre pitch in a series of tweets.

Checking in for today's session at the AXA Training Centre 📸 pic.twitter.com/5BN0V44TyU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 19, 2024

Liverpool injury news: Who else remains out?

It likewise shouldn’t go under the radar that beloved Liverpool gem Harvey Elliott was present in team training ahead of our return to Premier League action.

We are so back Harvey Elliott Nayshun pic.twitter.com/RvgEBp0F1C — Bradley (@BradleyLFC24v3) November 19, 2024

Fans will be forced to exercise patience with the likes of Federico Chiesa, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota, however, whilst it remains unclear if Trent Alexander-Arnold will have a part to play on Sunday.

Our Brazilian No.1’s potential return to first-team action may not be too far off judging by Mo Salah’s teasing social media update on Tuesday morning.

Arne Slot did previously offer hope of our No.20’s return ‘after the international break’, whilst Chiesa’s ongoing commitment to an extended pre-season of sorts mean it’s unlikely we’ll see the Italian break ground again at St Mary’s Stadium.