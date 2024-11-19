Report: Liverpool open to seismic double sale in 2025; successor has already been identified

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be open to selling their two primary options in one area of the current squad as part of a potential overhaul in 2025.

For the past few years, the goalkeeping hierarchy has been practically set in stone, with Alisson Becker the undisputed first choice and Caoimhin Kelleher the immediate go-to option when the Brazilian has been unavailable or rested.

However, it’s now been reported that the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili at Anfield next summer could trigger widespread change in terms of that position on the pitch.

Liverpool open to seismic double sale

According to TBR Football, Liverpool could be open to selling both Alisson and Kelleher in the coming months in what’s be a seismic double sale if it were to materialise.

Having spent £30m in August to secure the services of Mamardashvili – who’s remained at Valencia for this season – the Reds are confident of covering that expenditure if they were to part with the long-serving Brazil international, for whom they expect plenty of interest if they decide to make him available on the market.

Meanwhile, his Irish understudy has repeatedly made it clear that he’s ready to become an undisputed first-choice starter, a status he’s unliklely to ever be granted at Anfield despite him playing regularly in recent months due to Alisson’s injury woes.

Liverpool would be taking a massive risk by selling both

Although Mamardashvili clearly wouldn’t have agreed to join Liverpool if he didn’t envisage becoming the Reds’ number one, it’d seem foolhardy in the extreme for the Premier League leaders to cash in on both Alisson and Kelleher in 2025.

The Brazilian has been consistently world-class since arriving at Anfield six years ago, transforming a position which had been problematic at the club for some time, while the Cork native has repeatedly come up trumps when he’s had his chance in place of the 32-year-old.

Admittedly the ex-Roma custodian has had numerous injury problems during his time on Merseyside, particularly over the past year, while our number 62 has shown that he’s deserving of being a first-choice stopper at a Premier League club.

It’s not unthinkable that one of them could be sacrificed next summer due to Mamardashvili’s arrival, with Kelleher seemingly the likelier to depart as Slot has openly stated that Alisson will play whenever he’s fit, but for Liverpool to sell both goalkeepers would seem like playing with fire.

Doing so would also heap huge pressure on the Georgia international to hit the ground running when he comes to Anfield, with his performances inevitably set to be judged through the prism of the current Reds duo, who’d both leave very hard acts for the 24-year-old to follow.