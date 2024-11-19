Liverpool watching £25m South American gem who recently shackled England Euro 2024 hero – report

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close watch on a South American youngster who’s been impressing in the Champions League this season.

Although the Reds are currently well-stacked for central defensive options, the ongoing uncertainty over Virgil van Dijk’s contract – which expires next June – has led to speculation over a possible reshuffle in that area of Arne Slot’s squad.

Reports from Spain have suggested that a deal could be imminent for Sevilla’s Loic Bade, although he seemingly isn’t the only centre-back of interest to Anfield chiefs.

Liverpool monitoring Joel Ordonez

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among three Premier League clubs who’ve been monitoring Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez, who’s also attracted the attention of Newcastle and Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old is reportedly valued at around €30m (£25m) by the Belgian champions, who naturally want to retain the Ecuador international but acknowledge that it’ll become increasingly harder to prevent him from moving to one of Europe’s major leagues.

Would Ordonez be ready to make his mark at Liverpool?

Ordonez has already shown that he can impress against top English opposition, having helped his club to a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Champions League a fortnight ago.

In that match, the Ecuadorian made no fewer than eight clearances in helping his team to keep a clean sheet, shackling Ollie Watkins to the extent that England’s Euro 2024 semi-final hero managed only one shot on the night, which was off target (Sofascore).

A scout report from Total Football Analysis highlights the 20-year-old as a defender who distributes the ball effectively, is strong in individual duels and makes intelligent movements out of possession.

However, it’s evident from his match averages for a range of key performance metrics over the past year that, in comparison to other centre-backs outside of Europe’s five main leagues, he’s still quite raw and has plenty of attributes on which he can improve considerably (FBref).

Ordonez has the makings of a precocious talent who could blossom into a formidable defensive force in years to come, but right now it’s difficult to see him making an impact at Liverpool in the short-term.

If the Reds are to sign him, it’d probably be with a view to bedding him in gently before he’s ready to truly make an impact at Anfield.