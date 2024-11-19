‘He will likely move…’ – Journalist seems near-certain that Liverpool will snap up red-hot striker

(Photo by Getty Images)

A seasoned European journalist has said that he’s willing to ‘bet’ on Liverpool snapping up one of the continent’s most in-form strikers in the coming months.

There’s been plenty of rumours in recent weeks surrounding a possible Anfield move for Omar Marmoush, with the Eintracht Frankfurt marksman reportedly open to joining the Reds, who apparently are prepared to submit an offer for the 25-year-old.

Speaking to the print edition of German newspaper Bild (via Paisley Gates), Marcel Reif outlined that the Egypt international is ‘likely’ to sign for the current Premier League leaders next summer, with a view to succeeding compatriot Mo Salah as LFC’s chief goalscoring outlet in the long-term.

The Swiss football journalist said of Marmoush: “It’s no secret that he will likely move to Liverpool next summer. I would bet a few euros on that as the successor to his great idol Mo Salah. Things can hardly go better for him.”

Marmoush would make Liverpool’s attack even more formidable

Regular viewers of German football, and Liverpool fans who’ve been tracking the Egyptian’s progress since he began to be linked with the Reds, will already be aware of the phenomenal form that he’s been showing for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 25-year-old has netted 14 goals in 16 matches already this season, averaging 1.1 goals per game in the Bundesliga in propelling his side to third in the table going into the November international break (Transfermarkt).

Marmoush hasn’t been a mere penalty box target man, either, with 10 assists to go along with his fantastic goal tally, and it’s no wonder that the Reds are so eager to sign him when he’s putting up numbers like those.

Looking beyond the G/A figures, the Egypt forward also has some impressive underlying performance returns. Per 90 minutes among positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, he ranks among the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons (FBref).

There’s clearly a lot to like about Marmoush, who could make an already stacked Liverpool forward line look even more formidable if he were to join Arne Slot’s side. Going by Reif’s informed prediction, there’s a plausible chance of that happening in 2025, which’d no doubt elicit huge excitement among the Anfield fan base.