Mo Salah injury hint confirmed in major boost for Liverpool ahead of crunch period

Mo Salah teased Liverpool supporters with a clip of Alisson Becker completing work in the gym at the AXA Training Centre today and the club’s official X account have now all but confirmed that the Brazil international is ready to return to action.

The former AS Roma stopper has been sidelined since the start of October after he picked up a hamstring injury during the final stages of our defeat of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Caoimhin Kelleher has deputised excellently for the 32-year-old between the sticks (as usual) but it now appears that our No. 1 is nearing full fitness ahead of Sunday’s clash with Southampton.

A clip was uploaded showing Alisson greeting other members of the squad during his way back into the training centre.

In the clip it is clear that the Brazilian has been out on the grass completing a session due to the dirt on his training gear and the boots on his feet.

Although Kelleher has been immense in recent weeks it’s great to see our first-choice stopper back fit ahead of a huge run of games.

After our trip to St. Marys we then face Real Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League before clashes with Manchester City, Newcastle, Everton and Spurs, to name a few, in the run-up to Christmas.

Harvey Elliott, who has been sidelined with a broken foot since September, can also be seen in the clip which suggests he’s on the verge of a return to the squad in what’s another huge boost.