Presenter hoping £85m predator will make transfer decision which’d have Liverpool fans rejoicing

Image via Mais Futebol

One of the most coveted players in European football has been urged to snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Liverpool.

With Ruben Amorim having recently left Sporting Lisbon to take the reins at Old Trafford, it comes as no surprise to see the Red Devils being linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres, who’s already struck 23 goals in 18 matches for the Portuguese champions this season.

The Merseyside giants have also been credited with a strong interest in the Swedish striker (Florian Plettenberg), and numerous LFC fans are unsurprisingly begging for Richard Hughes to snap up the hugely prolific 26-year-old, who has a lofty £85m release clause.

Pipa hoping Gyokeres snubs United for Liverpool

Speaking to Mais Futebol, CNN presenter Andre Pipa acknowledged that Amorim joining Man United could incentivise Gyokeres to follow him from Lisbon to Old Trafford, although he’s hoping that the ex-Coventry forward will instead sign for another powerhouse of England’s northwest.

The reporter said: “They [United] have a coach who knows him, and I don’t know what Gyokeres’ idea is, whether he likes it or not.

“I personally prefer to see him at Liverpool, but if he has to go to United, I think it is a great contract for Amorim, because Amorim knows him and the player knows the coach. You know, there is a possibility, yes.”

Imagine if Liverpool had Gyokeres!

For anyone who might dismiss Gyokeres’ incredible goal tally as mere stat-padding against mundane opposition in Portugal, our message would be to think again.

Irrespective of the division in which he’s playing, to have scored 23 goals in 18 matches is a phenomenal return. He’s already netted five times in the Champions League too, most notably claiming a famous hat-trick in Sporting’s 4-1 demolition of Manchester City a fortnight ago (Transfermarkt).

Nor is his form this season a complete bolt from the blue, as the Swede struck 43 goals last term to give him an insane tally of 66 in 68 appearances for his current club. Those are the sort of figures you’d associate with another Scandinavian hotshot in Erling Haaland.

FSG might have reputation for frugality, but they showed with the acquisitions of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk that they’re not averse to spending big on players with the potential to instantly transform one position in the squad.

Even with Liverpool already boasting a fearsome forward line, it’d be an extraordinary statement of intent if they were to sign Gyokeres next year – particularly if they can deprive Amorim of a reunion with the striker at United – and one which’d have Reds fans rejoicing.