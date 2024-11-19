Mo Salah teases Liverpool injury hint on Instagram which’ll delight Reds supporters

Image via mosalah on Instagram

Liverpool could be on the verge of welcoming back one player from injury, judging by Mo Salah’s social media activity on Tuesday.

The Reds have won all but one of their seven matches since Alisson Becker suffered a hamstring problem against Crystal Palace in early October, which remains the goalkeeper’s most recent appearance as Caoimhin Kelleher stepped up brilliantly to compensate for the 32-year-old’s absence.

However, it appears that Arne Slot could soon welcome back the man who he’s openly declared will be starting as soon as he’s fit enough to return.

Salah teases Liverpool injury hint

On Tuesday morning, Salah shared a five-second video clip to his Instagram story showing him undergoing gym work at the AXA Training Centre, with Liverpool’s number 11 not teaming up with Egypt during the current international break.

The short piece of footage also shows Alisson partaking in some exercises in Kirkby, which’ll offer strong hope to Reds supporters that the Brazilian is nearing a comeback.

Hopefully Alisson’s injury problems will soon be behind him

The trusted Premier Injuries website cites next Sunday as a potential return date for Liverpool’s number 1, which indicates that he could be back for the visit to Southampton at the weekend.

If indeed Alisson is available for selection when the Reds travel to St Mary’s, that’d come as a massive boost ahead of a daunting run of fixtures which, in the space of a fortnight, sees us welcome Real Madrid and Manchester City to Anfield and then face quickfire trips to Newcastle and Everton.

Even if the clash against Russell Martin’s side comes a bit too soon for the 32-year-old, Slot won’t be panicking as he’ll have the magnificent Kelleher to call upon, with the Irishman consistently coming good when needed over the past few weeks.

It’ll nonetheless be a welcome sight to have the man in the number 1 shirt back in action for Liverpool, and while his deputy deserves to be starting every week at this level, hopefully the ex-Roma goalkeeper’s injury troubles will soon be behind him for the rest of the season.