‘Remember the obsession’: Fabrizio Romano drops intriguing Liverpool transfer update this afternoon

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have not given up in their pursuit of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international has yet to put pen to paper on extended terms (with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2025).

The 26-year-old was forced to withdraw from the England squad for the November international break after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Reds’ 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Real Madrid remain obsessed with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fabrizio Romano reports that not all hope is lost for the Merseysiders, despite Los Blancos’ ongoing ‘obsession’ with our No.66.

“They are still making the strategy for 2025. It’s going to be an important year for Real Madrid. A new centre-back is expected to join, a new right-back is expected to join,” the Italian reporter spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“Remember the obsession they have with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Let’s see if they can close the agreement with the player. Liverpool are still there trying to extend his contract.”

Madrid are facing a genuine fullback crisis of their own with Daniel Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez out injured.

At 32 and 33 years of age respectively, it’s worth pointing out that neither are spring chickens in football terms, whereas Trent, by comparison, is a well-established force in football with plenty of mileage left.

Why hasn’t Trent Alexander-Arnold signed a new contract yet?

Allocation of resources will no doubt be at the forefront of Liverpool’s mind when discussing terms with Virgil van Dijk (33) and Mo Salah (32).

Our vice-captain, however, at the tender age of 26, has to be in a boat of his own when it comes to contract talks.

Despite ongoing links to the Spanish top-flight, Trent Alexander-Arnold has shown plenty of commitment to the cause at Anfield this season alone. The fullback notably played through the pain barrier to remain available to Arne Slot amid Conor Bradley’s injury-enforced absence.

Yes, this can absolutely be boiled down to our defender’s immense drive, though it should also serve as further evidence of why we must tie our man down to a new long-term contract.

Whether that still remains an attractive possible eventuality in Trent’s eyes amidst his personal desire to one day lift the Ballon d’Or, of course, remains to be seen.