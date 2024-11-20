Worrying sight as Alexis Mac Allister wriggles round in pain after injury time challenge

Pictures via TyC Sports

Arne Slot would have been crossing his fingers that his entire squad would be returning to Merseyside in good health after the international break but that may not have been the case for Alexis Mac Allister.

It was reported on TyC Sports about the incident that: ‘the Peruvian [Carlos Zambrano] was the protagonist after a tremendous kick on Alexis Mac Allister that seemed to come out cheap, especially due to the violence that can be seen in the replay, which reflects a clear tackle towards the midfielder’s left ankle.’

A replay is shown on the same website which illustrates the ferocity with which our midfielder was scythed down by an overzealous opponent, making for some uncomfortable viewing.

Seeing as the 25-year-old was subsequently substituted off, albeit whilst able to walk off the field unaided, there will be many that are crossing fingers in the hope that he will be fit enough to feature against Southampton.

Alexis Mac Allister will likely be assessed before Liverpool’s next game

Given Virgil van Dijk’s early return from the Netherlands camp for similar investigations being needed on his fitness, it’s been far from an ideal break.

Add on Darwin Nunez too who was removed at half time for Uruguay in their most recent match, you can see why these breaks are so detested by fans and coaches alike.

We all know the extra stress that is put on the South Americans due to the travelling they endure and the fixtures being later in the week, making their involvement in the matches that immediately follow these breaks more limited than their European colleagues.

If we consider the possible fitness concerns to now two first team options, it seems that our head coach will now likely have to rotate his squad at St.Mary’s.

You can view the footage of Mac Allister via TyC Sports:

