What Alisson Becker was spotted doing at AXA training centre amid Liverpool injury updates

(Photos by Alex Pantling & Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One gets the impression that things could get even better for Liverpool Football Club amid the ongoing wait for key injured men to return to the pitch.

There was some superb injury news in that regard on Tuesday evening, with the official club account confirming the return of Harvey Elliott and Jayden Danns.

Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa look to need more time before being included in Arne Slot’s post-international break plans. However, it seems plausible that Alisson Becker could be back between the sticks in the very near future judging by the latest Inside Training footage supplied by LFCTV.

Alisson Becker and Federico Chiesa spotted

Our Brazilian No.1 was spotted greeting Liverpool’s young crop of stars, ball bag in hand, after his apparent involvement in an individual training session.

There was an especially brief appearance from Federico Chiesa, with the Italian international disappearing through a side door along with Mo Salah.

It remains to be seen whether the former Juventus star’s extended pre-season will be brought to a conclusion. In the meantime, it’s at least suspected the footballer may have some part to play in our upcoming meeting against Southampton. We’re of the mind that such reports may be somewhat ambitious, though we’d of course welcome the 27-year-old’s early return to the fold.

How have Liverpool fared in Alisson’s absence?

Caoimhin Kelleher has been a more than competent stand-in for our 2018 signing.

The Republic of Ireland international has helped us to seven wins out of the eight games he’s played a part in (amid one 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League). Remarkably, there were four clean sheets to boast of in that run, with Liverpool maintaining their lead at the top of the league and Champions League tables.

Despite that, Arne Slot has already confirmed that he’ll be throwing Alisson Becker back into the mix the moment he’s fit.

