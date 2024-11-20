‘I’ve never seen…’: BBC pundit can’t believe what teenage Liverpool player did on int’l duty

(Photos by Carl Recine & Paul Harding/Getty Images)

The international break is an intriguing if not anxiety-inducing time for all involved in club football.

For Arne Slot, the hope will be to see his key men return without any niggles or serious loss in momentum following a tremendous start to the 2024/25 season.

Though, on the plus side, it does offer coaching staff a further opportunity to analyse the development of young talents yet to break into the first-team setup on a permanent basis.

Ben Doak would certainly qualify in that particular camp having been recently sent out on loan to Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Ben Doak impressed with Scotland

The Scotland youngster most certainly impressed Andros Townsend with his showing in Scotland’s 1-0 win over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

The BBC pundit was left gobsmacked by the 19-year-old’s ability to more than competently dribble with both feet, not to mention giving Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol a torrid time.

“He was brilliant. So fearless. We’re talking about Gvardiol (the most expensive defender in the world) and he was just running at him, taking him on, doing tricks,” the former Tottenham star spoke on The Monday Night Club with BBC Sounds.

“But the thing that impressed me most as a winger myself, is he can dribble with both feet, so you don’t know what he’s going to do.

“Most wingers now have a competitive weaker foot, but I’ve never seen a winger be able to dribble with both feet. So he can dribble with his right foot or he can make that nice angle with his left foot and come inside and get shots off.”

Sofascore handed Doak a 7/10 rating for the performance in question, in which he registered two key passes and completed two dribbles.

This was then notably improved upon in the Tartan Army’s 2-1 win over Poland, which saw the young Liverpool star rack up a 7.7/10 rating. The teenager doubled his key passes (4) from the prior international clash, creating two big chances and providing one assist on the day.

Our young loan star is very much worth keeping an eye on this season.

