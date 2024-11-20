(Photo) ‘Back at Liverpool’ – Reds loanee who wowed Klopp spotted on Merseyside this week

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player who’s been out on loan this season has made a low-key return to Merseyside during the November international break.

In the final days of the summer transfer window, Calum Scanlon completed a temporary move to Millwall for the 2024/25 campaign, but unfortunately he hasn’t had the chance to properly make his mark with the London club.

Shortly after a brief appearance off the bench against Luton in September, the 19-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his back which has sidelined him ever since.

Scanlon spotted at Liverpool

On Tuesday night, Lewis Bower – who provides independent coverage of Liverpool’s Academy – posted a photo to X which shows the young left-back undergoing rehab work on the injury at his parent club.

The journalist added the caption: “Calum Scanlon back at Liverpool during his rehabilitation. Suggestion is going well for the left-back who is still technically on loan at Millwall.”

Hopefully Scanlon will be back playing soon

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Scanlon is due to resume training ‘in the next few weeks’ and ‘could return’ to Millwall before January ‘if his recovery goes as planned’, which suggests that his recovery is proceeding in the right direction.

The 19-year-old is among a group of Liverpool youngsters who Jurgen Klopp described as ‘fun to watch‘ when they featured for the Reds in pre-season the summer before last, and the Merseyside club demonstrated their faith in him by awarding him a long-term contract earlier this year.

The teenager also had couple of senior appearances for LFC in last season’s Europa League, and while he still seems some way from ousting the likes of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas from Arne Slot’s starting XI, hopefully fortune will favour him on the injury front and he can build upon his precocious talent.

Fingers crossed that Scanlon’s rehab continues to go well and that he can get back on the pitch for Millwall as soon as possible and duly enjoy a regular run of games at The Den.