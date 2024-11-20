Ex-Red urges Slot to ‘stick with’ 25-year-old despite return of injured hero this weekend

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has a squad filled with amazing players and that means he often has many selections to make with his team but this weekend could provide the biggest decisions of his short tenure as our head coach.

John Aldridge exclusively told Ladbrokes, the official betting partner of Liverpool FC: “If Alisson is fit, I still think the manager needs to stick with Kelleher. Ali has done nothing wrong whatsoever, and I think he will recognise the situation.

“He will be thinking, ‘I can’t come back into this team’ and it is hard to say that because he is so good.

“It will be such a tough decision for Arne to make. We will wait and see what happens, but I just think Kelleher should be number one. I am sure a lot of people will disagree with me.

“If you are injured and someone gets your place and they score goals, you don’t get your place back, regardless of who you are.

“That’s why we used to play with cortisone injections, so we could keep our place! It doesn’t sound good but that’s what you had to do. Kelleher has been awesome.”

That would be quite the call for the Dutchman to leave Alisson Becker on the bench if he is fit enough to start against Southampton this weekend.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been in fine form for Liverpool this season

After being spotted back in training, many will assume that our No.1 will make an immediate return to action at St. Mary’s but it seems out former striker wouldn’t agree with that decision.

Despite these calls, the Dutchman has already confirmed that there won’t be a place for our No.62 in the starting line-up as soon as his counterpart is fully fit, something that will seemingly occur against the newly promoted club.

It’s only testament to the talents of the academy graduate that the difference between him and the best in the world in his job is so small that many don’t even notice when the former Roma man is gone.

Therefore, an immediate return to the bench for the Irishman will likely ensure that a summer departure is on the cards – something few can blame him for desiring.

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men