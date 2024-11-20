Koeman condemns Cody Gakpo actions; confirms it ‘won’t happen again’

Cody Gakpo is known as one of the most kind-hearted members of the current squad but it seems that this has been put under question by Ronald Koeman.

During a 4-0 victory over Dominik Szoboszlai’s Hungary, both Wout Weghorst and our No.18 scored first half penalties for the Dutch but their manager wasn’t too happy with this.

Asked about the decision for two different players to take spot kicks during the opening 45 minutes, the former Everton boss said (via the Liverpool ECHO): “I thought it was clear, Wout was number one and I think that if number one takes the penalty, he should also take the second.

“We talked about that and that won’t happen again.”

It seemed like the 61-year-old wasn’t happy with the players deciding among themselves who would be given the responsibility to score from the spot and it’s likely our forward got the brunt of that disappointment.

Considering the praise that the former PSV winger was given for his all-round performance in this match, it does feel a little harsh to be so public with the criticism.

The Dutch players didn’t seem to mind Cody Gakpo taking the penalty

It feels like an attempt from the coach to stamp his authority on a squad that he clearly doesn’t think respect him enough to adhere to the rules he’s put in place.

There may well then be some blame placed in the direction of Virgil van Dijk for not ensuring that the correct man was taking the set piece, given his role as captain.

Thankfully this storm in a teacup will not be of much concern to our players now that they are heading back to Premier League action this weekend.

Although there will be concerns after the most recent comments made on the fitness of our No.4, who may not be ready for the match with Southampton.

