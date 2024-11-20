Northern Ireland flag depicts Conor Bradley as football legend; Liverpool fans will love it

Pictures via @NorthernIreland on X

Conor Bradley was in fine form for his country this week and it’s easy to see that his nation love watching the performances of a very talented young player.

In two games, our full back captained his side to ensure that they sat top of their Nations League group and gained promotion to League B.

Not only that but an unbeaten two matches also included a goal for the skipper and it’s not hard to understand why one supporter declared their love for our player in a rather comical way.

Following the 2-2 draw with Luxembourg, our No.84 was asked to go and sign a flag that had been made in his honour and as he approached a broad smile was etched on his face.

Not only because of the love that was shown for the 21-year-old but the fact that the banner showed his face photo-shopped onto the body of Cafu, whilst holding the World Cup trophy.

It was clearly tongue-in-cheek but shows the adoration that is in place for our academy graduate.

Conor Bradley is a hero for Northern Ireland supporters

The stats show that the former Bolton Wanderers loanee has been very impressive for his country and this illustrates why he’s been entrusted by Michael O’Neill to wear the armband.

With Arne Slot publicly backing the defender’s ability to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold too, it’s clear that there’s a similar amount of respect in place from both of his most senior coaches.

Let’s hope he can continue to produce fine performances and demonstrate why he is so highly respected in the game, despite being so new to the top level.

With one goal and seven assists in 37 appearances in a red shirt to date, there’s so much time for a talented player to continue to prove himself and we have every faith he will do so.

You can view the Conor Bradley flag via @NorthernIreland on X:

Always time for the travelling GAWA 💚🤍 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/dujK4xFrbA — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 18, 2024

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men