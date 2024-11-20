(Video) Ant & Dec howling as I’m A Celeb star confuses Mo Salah with Jose Mourinho

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images and pictures courtesy of ITV)

Viewers will have been left absolutely perplexed after hearing Dean McCullough’s answer to a Bushtucker Trial question.

The Northern Irish DJ was required to enter the ‘Sinister Sarcophagus’ in order to win stars (and, ergo, meals) for his campmates in Tuesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.

The 32-year-old was required to stand inside a replica sarcophagus that was gradually being filled with sand and critters whilst answering Egypt-focused questions.

Two stars’ worth of the challenge proved to be McCullough’s threshold, however, with the celebrity activating his right to quit the trial soon after.

Dean McCullough gets Mo Salah question wrong

The visibly devastated DJ was then prompted to roll through the questions he would have faced had he stayed put in the challenge.

The BBC Radio 1 presenter hilariously faltered at perhaps the easiest stumbling block (as far as the Liverpool fanbase will be concerned) as Ant inquired: “You would have definitely got this one! Name the footballer who’s originally from Egypt and plays for Liverpool.”

“Jose Mourinho,” was Dean McCullough’s reply, much to the disbelief of I’m A Celeb’s presenters.

In fairness, if you’re not into your football, it’s very easily done (but Mo Salah, Dean? Mo Salah?)!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

Who is Dean McCullough?

The Northern Irish radio presenter will be remembered for appearing as part of an all-male dancing group, known as the Glambassadors, on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2013.

Beyond this, McCullough volunteered his time presenting on Wandsworth Radio before later linking up to co-host Gaydio with Emma Goswell.

Dean has since co-hosted the afternoon show on BBC Radio 1 with Vicky Hawkesworth in addition to making panel appearances on Big Brother: Late & Live.

