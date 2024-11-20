Some Chelsea fans are losing their minds after transfer insiders’ definitive Liverpool claim

(Photos by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Caoimhin Kelleher is currently not set to trade Anfield for Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Both Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs concurred on X (formerly Twitter) that Chelsea are not currently interested in the Liverpool goalkeeper.

🚨🔵 Chelsea are currently not working on deal to sign Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool, despite recent links. No discussions with any other GK at this stage. pic.twitter.com/H42C3f7SHK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2024

Understand Chelsea are not interested in Caoimhin Kelleher, despite reports. Strong confidence in Robert Sanchez still and depth for the future in both Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders.🧤 pic.twitter.com/ilA6gKBb5N — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 19, 2024

A remarkable turn of events, one might feel inclined to argue, given that the Republic of Ireland stopper’s form objectively puts him in a class of ‘keeper superior to most in the Premier League.

Chelsea fans are frustrated with Robert Sanchez

If a handful of reactive tweets from members of the Chelsea fanbase are anything to go by, the news has not gone down well amongst the Stamford Bridge faithful.

The way Chelsea protect Robert Sanchez this season, you will think he's the best GK the world has ever seen or some U18 GK with world class potential. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) November 19, 2024

Big belief in Robert Sanchez doing what exactly? Surely no one at the club actually believes he’s Chelsea level. https://t.co/EaL1M7oGKP — ❄️ (@Iewiscfc) November 19, 2024

On the face of it, we have some sympathy. In the eight games Caoimhin Kelleher has been forced to deputise for the injured Alisson Becker, the ex-Ringmahon Rangers star has helped Liverpool to seven wins out of eight.

Admittedly, that figure alone doesn’t account for the world-class defensive displays Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have been spoiling us with in the heart of the backline.

That said, it’s worth pointing out the 25-year-old’s notable save percentage (77.8)%, which currently seats him in fourth place for Premier League goalkeepers, according to stats gathered by FBref.

Robert Sanchez is outperforming Kelleher for save percentage

Intriguingly, the former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper finds himself sitting pretty in second with a save percentage of 79.6 in over double the number of games Kelleher has played.

That difference, slight as it may seem, is made all the more notable by the fact Sanchez has been forced to make more saves per 90 compared to his Liverpool counterpart. Further to this, it’s without considering the reality that the Blues have a comparatively weaker backline than the English top-flight’s current table-toppers.

We grant this doesn’t consider the goalkeepers’ value on the ball, nor the quality of chances faced. Nonetheless, it’s perhaps a sign that some Chelsea supporters must express more patience when dealing with their No.1.

Player Saves per 90 Save Percentage 1) Alisson Becker 2.54 88.2% 2) Robert Sanchez 3.64 79.6% 3) Nick Pope 3.82 78.8% 4) Caoimhin Kelleher 2.8 77.8%

