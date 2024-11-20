Luis Diaz’s header thunders off the post in frustrating night for Colombia

Pictures via CONMEBOL

Luis Diaz has endured a difficult week with Colombia and that involved a moment that our forward will no doubt be having nightmares about.

After a last-gasp goal for Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay saw the first match of the break end in a 4-3 loss, our No.7 watched things go from bad to worse.

10-men Ecuador ran out 1-0 victors over the side in yellow and it means they have really dented their chances of World Cup qualification by slipping from second to fourth, with losses against both sides who have jumped above them.

The former Porto winger will be even more frustrated as he saw his headed chance thunder off the post, in a moment that would have handed his nation the lead.

Instead, the attacker will be left thinking about what could have been, whilst no doubt reflecting on missing out on the Qatar World Cup and thinking this may now be repeated in the summer of 2026.

It was a frustrating night for Luis Diaz and Colombia

After watching so many of his Anfield teammates have great breaks on the international stage, including Dominik Szoboszlai’s audacious chipped penalty, it may be even tougher for the 27-year-old to take.

It’s now up to Arne Slot to turn this disappointment into positive performances for the Reds, ahead of a game against Southampton that begins a tough spell of winter football.

We all know how crucial the Christmas period is for deciding where a Premier League title will end up and if we can maintain or increase or lead at the top of the table during this time, there’s a chance of ultimate glory.

To do that, we’ll need all of our players performing at the highest level and that includes the man who has nine goals and two assists in 16 appearances already this season.

You can view Diaz’s effort (from 4:39) via CONMEBOL on YouTube:

