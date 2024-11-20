Ex-Red that cost Liverpool £53mil is back in the city this international break

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool always have a big impact on our players and there’s no better illustration of this than when they return to the city after their time with the club comes to an end.

One man who has been seen doing that this week is Naby Keita, with him taking to Instagram to share an image of his return to a former home.

It’s been a turbulent time since leaving Anfield for the man who cost the Reds nearly £53 million in 2018, who is still a player for Werder Bremen in name mainly.

Naby Keita is at a crossroads of his career

After a maiden season in Germany that saw him named the league’s most disappointing player, the midfielder has made just five appearances last season and has yet to feature in this campaign.

It’s clear that the Guinean has a love for the Reds, not just because he is back in the city but his social media post that was shared when Jurgen Klopp left the club last summer.

The 29-year-old seems to be in a crossroads of his career and it seems that a return to Merseyside may have something to do with a consideration of the next big decision.

Also posting a video of himself on a treadmill in what looked like the same building, it appears that our sixth most expensive signing in history is trying to show off his current fitness.

Perhaps someone at the club is trying their best to help the ex-Red make a return to the game and let’s hope he can find an olive branch somewhere soon.

You can view the image of Keita via his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naby Keita (@keitanabydeco)

