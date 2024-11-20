“It’s like a knife…” – Rodri names Liverpool stalwart as most ‘difficult’ PL opponent he’s faced

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Rodri has paid a significant compliment to one Liverpool player who he’s faced numerous times during his Manchester City career.

The 28-year-old, who won the Ballon d’Or last month, has faced the Reds 13 times since he came to England, with five wins, five draws and three defeats for Pep Guardiola’s side in those matches.

The Spain international is currently sidelined for the rest of this season after suffering an ACL injury against Arsenal two months ago, and in recent days he appeared on a TV show in his homeland.

Rodri pays huge compliment to Salah

In one clip which was shared to Reddit by user phpHater0, Rodri was asked by a presenter to name the toughest opponent he’s come up against in his career.

The Man City midfielder replied: “In his time, it was Leo [Lionel Messi]. In the Premier League, I would say [Mo] Salah, probably in his prime. Especially when you go to Anfield, it’s like a knife. He is very difficult to play against.”

Salah well worthy of Rodri endorsement

In Rodri’s 13 matches against Liverpool since he joined Man City in the summer of 2019, Salah has scored in eight of them, so we can very much see why the Spaniard has singled out the Reds superstar as his most difficult opponent in the Premier League.

What that little statistic also shows is the regularity with which the Egyptian makes a decisive impact against elite opposition, with the 32-year-old anything but a mere stat-padding flat-track bully.

It isn’t just the goal return which makes our number 11 so fearsome either, but also his rapid movement and his remarkable football brain, often bamboozling opponents with instinctive pieces of skill.

Salah has achieved more than enough at the higehst level of football to not need anyone else’s approval, but he’s still surely appreciate the compliment from Rodri, who as this year’s Ballon d’Or winner is clearly no slouch!

You can view the clip of Rodri praising Salah below, via phpHater0 on Reddit: