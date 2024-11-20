New update on Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands injury will spread fear among Liverpool fans

Pictures via @OnsOranje on X

Virgil van Dijk’s fitness has been under question this week given his early return from international duty and it seems things may be worse than first feared.

It was initially news that was celebrated by our supporters that the captain was returned early, despite confirmation it was done so on ‘medical grounds’ by his country.

Liverpool then confirmed that there would be an ‘assessment’ made but this belief remained that it was all a cover for the 33-year-old to have some time off.

However, Ronald Koeman has now added another update (via the Liverpool ECHO): “Virgil had some minor complaints, he already had that last week. He trained separately last week until Wednesday.

“Also considering the schedule that these types of players have to complete – he always plays everything. That is why we decided to send him back to the club.”

Virgil van Dijk’s fitness may be a larger concern than first thought

With pictures being shared of Mo Salah, Harvey Elliott, Jayden Danns and Alisson Becker on their return to action at the AXA Training Centre this week – the continued absence of our No.4 is something of a growing concern.

We will of course hope that this elongated break is only what was agreed when he departed the Netherlands camp, ahead of a return to Premier League action this weekend.

The concerns over several members of the squad won’t be truly answered until Arne Slot faces the media in his pre-Southampton press conference and there’s likely to be many names that are addressed.

With games against Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle and Everton following the newly promoted side, it would be a vital time for a full squad of players to be available.

You can watch Koeman’s press conference in which he mentions Van Dijk via OnsOranje on YouTube:

