Ideal scenario emerges from David Coote scandal amid grave Liverpool concern

There’s a temptation amongst football fans to react to the latest refereeing scandal with utter difference.

Even if a PGMOL investigation into David Coote’s controversial comments about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp sees the official taken off Premier League games, how can we trust in the integrity of officials at large?

Are we to be seriously led to believe that an issue of implicit biases was endemic to the 42-year-old?

PGMOL investigation must go beyond David Coote

Keith Wyness raised some concerns over the transparency of the investigation and future checks around officials in the game.

“This is a very tricky situation for the PGMOL,” the former Everton CEO spoke on Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast.

“I was amazed when the footage came out. Klopp has had a right go at Coote, but the words Coote used were mainly about him as a person – rather than any decisions.

“But this is crucial for the PGMOL. The whole reputation of the organisation is at stake. If they don’t do this investigation properly, they may find themselves taken over. It could go that far, if they can’t prove they can run themselves correctly.

“Justice must be seen to be done. There has to be a fully detailed and transparent process.

“There needs to be better checks and background checks on the behaviour of referees. They’re crucial, and we want to support them.

“They’re paid well, and they have certain responsibilities. This inquiry is crucial.”

A genuine fear amongst Liverpool fans – and, we’d hope, supporters across the Premier League – is that Coote, currently suspended from his duties, will be punished and the issue of officiating integrity quickly brushed underneath the rug.

A result that may bear some initial satisfaction with regard to justice being carried out against the offending party, though hardly getting to the root of the issue plaguing English football.

Fans have every right to demand more

We feel The Overlap pundit Ian Wright got closest to the crux of the issue – fans have every right to feel upset about the issue and hope for a better future for Premier League football.

Yes, there’s an additional concern which must be simultaneously addressed with regard to the general treatment of referees from the grassroots up.

Questions of integrity and the quality of officiating can’t be properly tackled without likewise paying attention to the culture around it.

So this case isn’t just about David Coote; it’s a clear opportunity for the PGMOL to send a strong message that it cares about fixing the issue rather than papering over the cracks.

Fail to do that and it’s only a matter of time until another referee’s evident biases against Liverpool, or another Premier League club, come to the fore.

Mark our words.

