Neville & Wright seriously disagree with Roy Keane about ‘unbelievable’ £34.3m Liverpool star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images & pictures courtesy of Sky Bet)

Roy Keane didn’t seem particularly keen to dish out praise to Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

For the vast majority of the rest of the footballing world with an opinion worth listening to, however, we were delighted to see the Dutch international get his flowers.

The former Bayern Munich star – who endured a torrid time at the Allianz Arena before his £34.3m Anfield switch – has shone under the tutelage of new head coach Arne Slot.

What did The Overlap pundits think of Ryan Gravenberch?

Gary Neville and Ian Wright, in particular, have been left impressed by the 22-year-old’s displays in the holding midfield role for Liverpool.

“I’m going for Gravenberch for the biggest surprise for me in terms of how he’s played and the position he’s played,” the former Man United fullback spoke on The Overlap.

He went on to add: “I feel quite strongly that Gravenberch is a massive surprise in how well he’s played at the start of the season. I don’t think anyone expected him to be as good as he has been in that position.”

The 49-year-old comments inspired some agreement from his former Premier League colleague: “Gravenberch definitely! They were getting ready to buy Zubimendi. This guy’s come in and he’s locked it off,” Wright said.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Neville agreed.

“How much has he saved Liverpool?” Wright questioned.

“They may still go for another holding midfield player, but you don’t get Zubimendi and then end up with him playing there like he has,” Neville said.

You can always count on three things in life: Death, taxes and Roy Keane’s outrageous grumpiness.

The former Republic of Ireland international questioned whether Gravenberch’s accomplishments so far this term were worthy of significant attention.

“He was only £34m and he’s doing his job. Amazing. He’s playing in midfield. That guy. Unbelievable. Take my hat off to him,” the ex-United midfielder said sarcastically.

The Overlap ranks top three surprise players of 2024/25: