Liverpool face repeat of Antony-Salah transfer saga after agent’s revealing comments

(Photos by Ronald Martinez & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The thought of Mo Salah being replaced by struggling Manchester United winger Antony several years ago raised more than a few eyebrows in the footballing community.

The story goes that Jurgen Klopp contemplated Liverpool signing the footballer during his Ajax days if his Egyptian counterpart hadn’t signed a new contract back in 2022.

Fortunately, events transpired to keep the Egyptian King on the red half of Merseyside to the present day, with the Egyptian showcasing some superb form in the 2024/25 campaign.

Salah has registered 20 goal contributions in 17 games – becoming the first footballer in Europe’s top five leagues to hit double figures for goals and assists this season.

Liverpool were interested in signing Antony

Junior Pedroso has backed up reports of Liverpool’s prior interest in his client’s services.

“Yes, this story has some basis in truth,” the Brazilian’s agent told WinWin.

He then noted that a potential move to Liverpool became ‘impossible’ after Mo Salah extended his contract at Anfield.

Liverpool now face repeat of Mo Salah dilemma

Should Liverpool stick or twist – that is the question!

Of course, it should be borne in mind that the club has every interest in extending our No.11’s stay at L4. It’s just, as ever, a question of money and the desired contract length, not to mention how confident the club is in Salah maintaining his current performance levels for the foreseeable future.

Even if Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are in agreement that now is the right time to let go, it leaves us with an even bigger problem we’ll be forced to address.

Who will replace the legendary Egyptian King? Will we be forced into contemplating another unsatisfying replacement?

Could Liverpool replace Salah?

Omar Marmoush is reportedly understood to be very keen to pick up his compatriot’s mantle but the Bundesliga forward is not a natural winger.

There’s promise to be found in Liverpool youngster Ben Doak but the 19-year-old is far from ready to fill our top scorer’s boots.

Are there solutions to be found within the transfer market? Quite possibly. Though there aren’t any obvious fixes available should this indeed be Salah’s final season at Anfield.

No one wants a situation where the grass remains just as green for the former Roma man at another club whilst Liverpool’s comparatively wilts without the talismanic forward.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile