Hughes & Slot now in agreement over Liverpool’s next signing who has incredible technique

As far as opportunistic (to coin a word used by Richard Hughes) signings are concerned, Rayan Cherki would surely tick that particular box.

The Lyon footballer’s remarkable ability was put on display in a series of clips released on X (formerly Twitter) by @Szobolfc08.

It’s fair to say fans won’t be disappointed by the sight of the Frenchman belting in volleys and showcasing his control with both feet.

Rayan cherki's technique is unreal 😮 pic.twitter.com/zYIExxjGeI — Szøbø (@Szobolfc08) November 20, 2024

Liverpool recruitment team in agreement over Cherki’s quality

Reports coming out of France would indicate that Arne Slot’s outfit could very well be tempted by a move for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

Fabrice Hawkins at RMCSport reports that the Dutch head coach and Liverpool’s recruitment department ‘appreciate’ the footballer’s talents.

The report goes on to state that the Ligue 1 star has been admired from afar ‘for a while’ and that his performances in 2024/25 have encouraged the Reds to ‘intensify their contacts recently’.

Rayan Cherki has registered five goal contributions in 11 games (at a rate of one every 122.8 minutes).

Who is Rayan Cherki?

The midfielder, born in Lyon, is a product of Les Gones’ academy, earning his senior debut with the side in a goalless draw with Dijon back in 2019.

Cherki mainly plies his trade as an attacking midfielder (58/179 outings) but has considerable experience on the wings (38 appearances on the right and 17 on the left).

The No.18 has registered 47 goal contributions in 152 senior games for the French outfit.

It’s understood that a fee below the €30m [£25m] mark could be enough to prise the player away from France (provided he’s also keen on a potential switch to Anfield).

Given Lyon’s provisional relegation – in light of their mounting financial debts – we suspect the club’s decision-makers would be more amenable than usual to selling top assets like Cherki in upcoming transfer windows.

