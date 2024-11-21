Roy Keane has ‘bad news’ for every Liverpool fan after ‘surprise’ announcement

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

You could forgive Mikel Arteta for throwing his hands up in frustration after Pep Guardiola agreed to extend his stay at Manchester City.

The Spaniard has already seen his Arsenal side denied once by the Sky Blues and may yet see them beaten to the punch again by Arne Slot’s resurgent Liverpool side.

🚨🔵 Pep Guardiola has agreed to stay at Manchester City for one more season! New contract to be valid until June 2026, as @SamLee reports — with an option to extend until June 2027. As revealed in October, City was always confident to keep Pep — never spoke to other coaches. pic.twitter.com/b0Rw4lrhb8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2024

The departure of a bona fide club legend in Jurgen Klopp certainly hasn’t halted the Merseysiders’ progress to a significant degree – a remarkable reality to contend with given the lack of summer transfer business.

Roy Keane raises Pep Guardiola problem

Guardiola committing to at least another year at the helm of Manchester City isn’t problematic only as far as Arsenal are concerned, of course.

The incumbent champions have managed to lift six of the last seven league titles on offer, with only Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool providing any respite for Premier League fans.

In that sense, we can absolutely support Roy Keane’s notion that the contract news in question is far from being good news for those hoping to see the title change hands more frequently.

“I was surprised he extended for another year,” the former Manchester United fullback spoke on Sky Bet’s The Overlap.

“I can’t imagine City without him. Like who would come in at City when he goes?” Jill Scott said.

“It’s bad news for the other teams,” Roy Keane ominously added.

Arne Slot offers hope for Liverpool fans

Seeing Opta award Liverpool with the highest probability (as things currently stand) of winning the Premier League title has to feel at least slightly encouraging.

That said, we’re all more than aware of how quickly things can change in the English top-flight. Certainly, all it takes on our end is a defeat to Manchester City at Anfield in December and another poor result elsewhere and the complexion of the league table may very well have completely changed.

On a more positive note, of course, there’s every possibility that we see Arne Slot’s incredible start to the 2024/25 campaign prolonged going into the halfway mark.

Another three points on the board from our upcoming clash against Southampton to set us up nicely for our following league encounter with Pep Guardiola’s men certainly wouldn’t go amiss.