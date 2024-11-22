Slot provides further Alisson injury update that spells danger for Man City and Real Madrid

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot opened his press conference with an update on the six players who were all at risk of not playing against Southampton and Alisson Becker was one of them.

After first confirming that the Brazilian would not be fit for the trip to St. Mary’s, our head coach was then asked to confirm whether the looming games with Manchester City and Real Madrid would be possible for our No.1.

The 46-year-old said: “It is difficult to judge now and to tell you now if it is going to be one, two or three days or a bit longer. The only thing I can say is that with Alisson and with Jota, I don’t expect them to be available for that game.”

This is certainly a worrying update as we had hoped the former Roma man would be fit at the end of this international break but that’s clearly not the case.

Alisson Becker will be spending more time on the sidelines

Seeing the 32-year-old back in training had led to widespread excitement from our fans that a return was looming but this update confirms that the wait will continue.

We can then all rejoice in the fact that Caoimhin Kelleher is not only fit and available but in such great form in our goal at the moment.

The fact that we’ve barely noticed the best ‘keeper in the world being absent of late just illustrates how impressive the Irishman has been, with many even calling for the No.2 to be given the chance to keep his place in the side.

Therefore, we can be safe in the knowledge that we’re still well guarded when it comes to gigantic matches against Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti’s teams.

You can watch Slot’s update on Alisson via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

