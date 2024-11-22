Arne Slot hints at Harvey Elliott role as injury absence nears end

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Harvey Elliott must be one of the most frustrated players within the Liverpool squad given his lack of opportunities that came before an injury that has halted his progress this season.

Speaking about the midfielder, our head coach said: “We always want all of our players available and it was a blow for him and for us that he got injured for such a long time, because I think he has been out for three months now.

“Now we also have to give him time to come back to his normal level. I just spoke about Ibou Konate, who was out from playing football for maybe two or three or four months because he didn’t play at the end of the season and didn’t play in the Euros; as a result of that, his first game against Man United in pre-season wasn’t his best.

“That is something which is completely normal for a football player, and this is something we have to take into consideration with Harvey as well. Yes, he is training with us again but that is different than being on the top of your game immediately again.

“So we have to give him time for this as well, but I am very fortunate that he is back, especially with the amount of games coming up in the upcoming two, three or four months.”

It’s clear from this that there is real excitement from Arne Slot about the impending return of a very talented player who has yet to have the chance to shine under his stewardship.

Harvey Elliott’s return could be massive for Liverpool

Adding an extra body in the middle of the pitch who is as talented as the England Under-21 international can only be a good thing and although we know he’s not fit enough for the trip to Southampton, a looming return is great.

After 53 appearances last season, the 21-year-old has only played once in this campaign and he’ll be out to make up for lost time as soon as the chance is presented to him.

Footage of the boyhood Red back in training shows that we’re not far away from a triumphant return.

You can view Slot’s comments on Elliott (from 12:55) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

