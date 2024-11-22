Arne Slot’s injury update on six Liverpool players will strike fear into fans; only one is fit for Sunday

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot faced the media before Liverpool’s game with Southampton and it’s safe to say that he had plenty of injury updates to provide the awaiting press.

The 46-year-old said first about Alisson Becker: “We are careful with everyone, especially when it comes to muscle injuries.

“But he is back in training with the goalkeeper coach. He is not training with the team yet, but that is expected to be done soon, and then let’s wait and see where he is in terms of match fitness.

“But he is getting better and better, but not ready to play [on] Sunday.”

Before then adding: “Virgil is all good. He is training with us today.

“Trent isn’t training with us yet, but he is getting there so we expect him to be back with us soon.

“Harvey is training with us again so that’s the positive thing, he has been out for many weeks but he is on the training ground again with the team. So, that’s a positive thing for him.

“Jota is still apart from the group, same as Federico, who is coming back into the session maybe in one exercise today.

“They are all expected to be back within now and a few weeks, but the last part of the recovery is always the most difficult one. So, let’s wait and see. But Virgil is completely OK.”

It’s positive to know that the Virgil van Dijk is fully fit and back in time to face his former club this weekend, where he will captain the Reds.

However, more attention will be paid to those who are still absent and thus our journey to St. Mary’s will be harder never mind the looming matches against the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Arne Slot faces a selection headache at Southampton

We should hope that regardless of whatever team we field against the Saints, we still have enough to win but looking at this on a long-term basis this whole situation can be slightly more worrying.

It seems as though the five men other than our captain are on the cusp of a return but still not ready this weekend and that makes the huge games on the horizon more difficult to negotiate.

Full focus will be on beating the newly promoted club but with balancing fitness of returning players and minutes played on the international break – it’s going to be a very tough week ahead.

You can watch Slot’s injury update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men